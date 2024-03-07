เลขาธิการศูนย์จีน-อาเซียน พบปะหารือกับแวดวงธุรกิจและสื่อไทย

ระหว่างวันที่ 3-4 มีนาคม ที่ผ่านมา นายสื่อ จงจวิ้น เลขาธิการศูนย์จีน-อาเซียน (ACC) ได้นำคณะเข้าพบปะกับสภาธุรกิจไทย-จีน (TCBC) , สมาคมการค้าอาเซียน-จีน (ACCA) และสื่อมวลชนไทย โดยนายสื่อได้พูดคุยกับ นายพงศ์เทพ เทพกาญจนา อดีตรองนายกรัฐมนตรีและประธานกิตติมศักดิ์ของสมาคมการค้าอาเซียน-จีน, นายวิกรม กรมดิษฐ์ ประธานสภาธุรกิจไทย-จีน, นายจุฬา สุขมานพ เลขาธิการคณะกรรมการนโยบายเขตพัฒนาพิเศษภาคตะวันออก (สกพอ.), นายวีริศ อัมระปาล ผู้ว่าการการนิคมอุตสาหกรรมแห่งประเทศไทย และนายวริษฐ์ ลิ้มทองกุล ผู้อำนวยการสื่อในเครือผู้จัดการ โดยมีการแลกเปลี่ยนความคิดเห็นเกี่ยวกับแนวทางส่งเสริมความร่วมมือเชิงปฏิบัติระหว่างอาเซียน-จีน และไทย-จีนในด้านต่าง ๆเลขาธิการศูนย์จีน-อาเซียน ยังกล่าวถึงบทบาทสำคัญของแวดวงธุรกิจและสื่อของไทยในการส่งเสริมการเติบโตของความสัมพันธ์ไทย-จีน ซึ่งได้รับการกล่าวขวัญว่า “จีน-ไทยใช่อื่นไกลพี่น้องกัน” และกระชับความร่วมมือทางเศรษฐกิจอาเซียน-จีนให้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น การแลกเปลี่ยนทางการค้า วัฒนธรรม และระหว่างประชาชนนายสื่อ จงจวิ้น ได้กล่าวสรุปเกี่ยวกับความสำเร็จของศูนย์จีน-อาเซียน ในด้านต่าง ๆ และเน้นย้ำว่าความสัมพันธ์อาเซียน-จีน และไทย-จีนยังคงมีแนวโน้นในการพัฒนาที่ดี โดยประเทศไทยและประเทศสมาชิกอาเซียน มีความต้องการและความคาดหวังสูงในการร่วมมือกับจีน ซึ่งศูนย์จีน-อาเซียน ก็พร้อมทำงานร่วมกับประชาคมธุรกิจไทยเพื่อสานต่อโอกาสทางธุรกิจระหว่างชาติอาเซียนและจีน ส่งเสริมการลงทุนแบบสองทาง ดึงศักยภาพความร่วมมือในอุตสาหกรรมเกิดใหม่ เพื่อร่วมกันมีส่วนช่วยสร้างความมั่นคงและเจริญรุ่งเรืองมากยิ่งขึ้น และชุมชนไทย-จีนที่ยั่งยืนด้วยอนาคตร่วมกันนายสื่อกล่าวด้วยว่า ทางศูนย์จีน-อาเซียน พร้อมเสริมสร้างความเป็นหุ้นส่วนทางยุทธศาสตร์รอบด้านจีน-อาเซียน พร้อมเชิญชวนสื่อในเครือผู้จัดการ และสื่อไทยอื่น ๆ เพื่อเข้าร่วมโครงการต่าง ๆ เช่น เวทีความร่วมมือสื่ออาเซียน-จีน, สนับสนุนการเดินทางไปทำข่าวเกี่ยวกับประเด็นต่าง ๆ ในจีนของสื่อในภูมิภาคอาเซียน เพื่อให้ทำให้ข่าวสารและเรื่องราวต่าง ๆ ของประเทศไทย และชาติอาเซียนเป็นที่รู้จักและคุ้นเคยในหมู่ชาวจีนมากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ในทางกลับกันก็ช่วยแพร่กระจายเรื่องราวในจีนให้เป็นที่รับรู้ในหมู่ประชาชนชาวไทยและชาวอาเซียนมากขึ้นด้วยเช่นกันทั้งนี้ นายพงศ์เทพ เทพกาญจนา และนายวิกรม กรมดิษฐ์ กล่าวว่า ความร่วมมือด้านเศรษฐกิจ การค้า และการลงทุนไทย-จีน มีรากฐานที่มั่นคง มีศักยภาพมหาศาล และสร้างโอกาสมากมาย ทั้งนี้ความสำเร็จในช่วงไม่กี่ปีที่ผ่านมาคือการลงทุนของจีนในประเทศไทยเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยมีบทบาทสำคัญในการส่งเสริมการฟื้นตัวของเศรษฐกิจหลังการแพร่ระบาดของโรคโควิด และส่งเสริมการพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมเกิดใหม่ในประเทศไทย โดยศูนย์จีน-อาเซียน นั้นมีศักยภาพในการเป็นตัวกลางเพื่อดึงดูดวิสาหกิจจีนให้เข้าร่วมในการสร้าง EEC และความร่วมมือโครงการเชิงกลยุทธ์อื่น ๆ เพิ่มเติม เพื่อสนับสนุนการเปลี่ยนแปลงและยกระดับเศรษฐกิจไทยได้ดียิ่งขึ้นด้านนายวริษฐ์ ลิ้มทองกุล ผู้บริหารสื่อในเครือผู้จัดการระบุว่า สื่อในเครือผู้จัดการได้ติดตามพัฒนาการของจีนด้วยมุมมองที่เป็นอิสระและเป็นกลางมาโดยตลอด ทั้งนี้สื่อในเครือผู้จัดการยินดีที่จะมีส่วนร่วม และสนับสนุนการแลกเปลี่ยนของสื่อ รวมถึงโครงการความร่วมมือต่าง ๆ ที่ได้รับการสนับสนุนจากศูนย์จีน-อาเซียน เพื่อส่งเสริมให้ประชาชนชาวไทยและอาเซียนมีความเข้าใจประเทศจีนอย่างถ่องแท้และลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น-------------------5 March, 2024 - During his visit to Thailand on 3 to 4 March, Secretary General Shi Zhongjun of the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) visited the MGR Online, the Thailand-China Business Council (TCBC) and the ASEAN-China Commerce Association (ACCA), where SG Shi had meetings with H.E. Phongthep Thepkanjana, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Honorary President of ACCA, Chairman Vikrom Kromadit of TCBC, Secretary General Chula Sukmanop of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office of Thailand, Governor Veeris Ammarapala of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand,and Director Varit Limthongkul of MGR Online. They exchanged views on ways to further promote ASEAN-China and Thailand-China practical cooperation in various fields.Secretary General Shi Zhongjun spoke highly of the important role played by Thai business and media circles in promoting the growth of Thailand-China ties, which are hailed as “Thailand and China are as close as one family” and deepening ASEAN-China economic cooperation, trade, cultural and people-to-people exchanges. SG Shi briefed on the achievements by the ACC in its priority areas and stressed that ASEAN-China and Thailand-China relations have maintained a sound momentum of development. Thailand and other ASEAN Member States (AMS) have high demands and expectations for cooperation with China. The ACC stands ready to work with the Thai business community to continue to orient business opportunities between AMS and China, promote two-way investment, tap potential for cooperation in emerging industries, so as to jointly contribute to the building of a more stable, prosperous and sustainable Thailand-China community with a shared future, and enrich the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership. The ACC welcomes the MGR Online and other Thai media to participate in the flagship projects sponsored by the ACC, including the ASEAN-China Media Cooperation Forum, and the Familiarization Trip for ASEAN Media to Explore China, so that more publicity about Thailand and ASEAN could be exposed to the Chinese people and more stories on China could be made known to the Thai and ASEAN peoples.H.E. Phongthep Thepkanjana and Mr. Vikrom Kromadit said that the Thailand-China economic, trade and investment cooperation enjoys a solid foundation, huge potential and broad prospects. Great achievements have been reaped in recent years. China’s investment in Thailand has continued to grow, playing an important role in promoting the post-pandemic economic recovery and boosting the development of emerging industries in Thailand. They all look forward to the ACC continuing to mobilize its resources to attract more Chinese enterprises to participate in the building of the EEC and other strategic projects, so as to better support the transformation and upgrading of the Thai economy. Mr. Varit Limthongkul said that the MGR Online has always been following China's development from an independent and objective perspective, and is willing to actively participate in and support various media exchanges and cooperation projects sponsored by the ACC, so as to open the window wider for the peoples of Thailand and ASEAN to have a deeper and better understanding of China.