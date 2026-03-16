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รวมลุคคนดังบนพรมแดง Oscars 2026

เผยแพร่:   ปรับปรุง:   โดย: ผู้จัดการออนไลน์



งานประกาศรางวัล Oscars 2026 หรือ Academy Awards ครั้งที่ 98 ไม่ใช่แค่เพียงงานมอบรางวัลเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นเวทีแห่งแฟชั่นที่เปล่งประกายอีกด้วย พรมแดงเต็มไปด้วยลุคที่น่าจดจำ และนี่คือชุดบางส่วนที่ดึงดูดสายตาเรา และมีลุคไหนที่โดดเด่นที่สุดสำหรับคุณบ้าง?


Anne Hathaway สวมชุด Valentino Couture


Demi Moore สวมเดรส Gucci


Priyanka Chopra เลือกชุด Dior


Nicole Kidman ในเดรส Chanel


Teyana Taylor กับเดรส Chanel


Jessie Buckley สวมเดรส Chanel


Emma Stone เลือกสวม Louis Vuitton


Elle Fanning สวมชุด Givenchy


Zendaya ใส่ Louis Vuitton


Mikey Madison สวม Dior


Zoe Saldana เลือกเดรส Saint Laurent


Odessa A’zion สวม Valentino Couture


Mia Goth สวมชุด Dior


Gwyneth Paltrow เดรสจาก Armani Privé


Renate Reinsve เลือกเดรส Louis Vuitton


Chase Infiniti สวมเดรส Louis Vuitton


Felicity Jones สวม Prada


Wunmi Mosaku เลือกชุด Louis Vuitton


Ejae สวมชุด Dior


Audrey Nuna สวมเดรส Thom Browne


Kate Hudson เลือก Giorgio Armani


Charithra Chandran สวม Miss Sohee


Barbie Ferreira สวมเดรส GAP by Zac Posen

รวมลุคคนดังบนพรมแดง Oscars 2026
รวมลุคคนดังบนพรมแดง Oscars 2026
รวมลุคคนดังบนพรมแดง Oscars 2026
รวมลุคคนดังบนพรมแดง Oscars 2026
รวมลุคคนดังบนพรมแดง Oscars 2026
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