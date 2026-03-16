รวมลุคคนดังบนพรมแดง Oscars 2026

งานประกาศรางวัล Oscars 2026 หรือ Academy Awards ครั้งที่ 98 ไม่ใช่แค่เพียงงานมอบรางวัลเท่านั้น แต่ยังเป็นเวทีแห่งแฟชั่นที่เปล่งประกายอีกด้วย พรมแดงเต็มไปด้วยลุคที่น่าจดจำ และนี่คือชุดบางส่วนที่ดึงดูดสายตาเรา และมีลุคไหนที่โดดเด่นที่สุดสำหรับคุณบ้าง?
Anne Hathaway สวมชุด Valentino Couture
Demi Moore สวมเดรส Gucci
Priyanka Chopra เลือกชุด Dior
Nicole Kidman ในเดรส Chanel
Teyana Taylor กับเดรส Chanel
Jessie Buckley สวมเดรส Chanel
Emma Stone เลือกสวม Louis Vuitton
Elle Fanning สวมชุด Givenchy
Zendaya ใส่ Louis Vuitton
Mikey Madison สวม Dior
Zoe Saldana เลือกเดรส Saint Laurent
Odessa A’zion สวม Valentino Couture
Mia Goth สวมชุด Dior
Gwyneth Paltrow เดรสจาก Armani Privé
Renate Reinsve เลือกเดรส Louis Vuitton
Chase Infiniti สวมเดรส Louis Vuitton
Felicity Jones สวม Prada
Wunmi Mosaku เลือกชุด Louis Vuitton
Ejae สวมชุด Dior
Audrey Nuna สวมเดรส Thom Browne
Kate Hudson เลือก Giorgio Armani
Charithra Chandran สวม Miss Sohee
Barbie Ferreira สวมเดรส GAP by Zac Posen