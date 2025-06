อลหม่าน!ทรัมป์เตรียมส่งกองกำลังเข้าแอลเอ กำราบผู้ประท้วงต้านปราบปรามคนเข้าเมือง(ชมคลิป)

At the ICE raid and subsequent community resistance, this skater kid ate dozens of munitions from Border Patrol agents, walked away slowly and flipped them off. pic.twitter.com/Fsike37igS — Jeremy Lindenfeld (@jeremotographs) June 7, 2025

BREAKING 🚨: Federal agents are facing off with protestors in Paramount California in ongoing weekend protests.



Local source there says it sounds and looks like a war zone, explosions everywhere.



VC: @IRT_Media pic.twitter.com/XJHc1vYnba— Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 7, 2025