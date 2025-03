งานนี้ผีไม่เผา! โลกออนไลน์อ่านปากเซเลนสกี แอบสบถ'b*tch'ใส่รอง ปธน.สหรัฐฯ (ชมคลิป)

🇺🇸🇺🇦 ZELENSKY CALLED JD VANCE A BITCH! The mic caught it! He literally called JD Vance a BITCH. WOW pic.twitter.com/tIs81qi0wY — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 28, 2025

He said bitch, like JD Vance is a bitch because he brings up bad topics. pic.twitter.com/sWbqA687GX— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 28, 2025