ดรามาบังเกิด! หญิงจีนโวซื้อ ‘เกาะร้าง’ ในโอกินาวา จุดกระแสวิจารณ์ ‘ขยายดินแดนจีน’

Tina Zhang (张), a 34-year-old 🇨🇳 woman from Qingdao, Shandong province, posted videos on Douyin of her hanging out on Yanaha Island (屋那霸岛) — the biggest uninhabited island in Okinawa — which she claimed she bought in 2020.



Yanaha is just ~60km from 🇺🇸 Kadena Air Base.



1/n pic.twitter.com/tQffSFa08b— Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) February 8, 2023