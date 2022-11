โคตรกร่าง! หนุ่มมะกันโดดเตะหลานเจ้าของ ‘ร้านอาหารไทย’ ในแคลิฟอร์เนีย แค้น ‘ไม่ให้กินฟรี’ (ชมคลิป)

This customer, upset he couldn’t get free food went on the attack at a Berkeley Thai restaurant Weds 11/9 around 5:15pm.



The nephew of the owner was kicked & punched. 2 Good Samaritan diners jumped into help, holding the susp down until Berkeley PD arrived shortly after

— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 14, 2022