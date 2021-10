ข่มขวัญไทเป! กองทัพจีนแพร่คลิปซ้อมยกพลขึ้นบกยึดชายหาดฝั่งตรงข้ามไต้หวัน (ชมคลิป)

China Carries Out Beach Landing Drills in Province Opposite Taiwan (Report https://t.co/CBUWYXhT2z)



The People’s Liberation Army announced that it had carried out beach landing drills directly across the South China Sea from Taiwan in “recent days” via a post in the PLA Daily pic.twitter.com/rj2WzXJl4Y— :Déjà vu-Terriers (@TerriersVu) October 11, 2021