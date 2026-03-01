"การบินไทย"ยันให้บริการเที่ยวบินตามปกติ ชี้ไม่มีเที่ยวบินไปภูมิภาคที่เกิดความไม่สงบ





เพจการบินไทย โพสต์ระบุว่า ตามที่เกิดสถานการณ์ความไม่สงบในภูมิภาคตะวันออกกลาง บริษัท การบินไทย จำกัด (มหาชน) ขอเรียนว่า เที่ยวบินของบริษัทฯ ยังคงให้บริการตามปกติ และในปัจจุบัน บริษัทฯ ไม่มีเที่ยวบินไปยังภูมิภาคที่เกิดความไม่สงบ



สำหรับเที่ยวบินในเส้นทางทวีปยุโรป บริษัทฯ ทำการบินในเส้นทางบินที่ไม่ผ่านน่านฟ้าของพื้นที่ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากสถานการณ์ดังกล่าว อย่างไรก็ดี อาจส่งผลให้ระยะเวลาเที่ยวบินในเส้นทางทวีปยุโรปเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย ซึ่งปัจจุบัน บริษัทฯ ไม่มีเที่ยวบินไปยังภูมิภาคที่เกิดความไม่สงบ



ทั้งนี้ บริษัทฯ จะติดตามและประเมินสถานการณ์อย่างใกล้ชิด เพื่อให้มั่นใจในความปลอดภัยและความต่อเนื่องของการปฏิบัติการบิน



สำหรับผู้โดยสารที่มีกำหนดการเดินทางสามารถติดตามข่าวสาร และตรวจสอบตารางการบินได้ที่เว็บไซต์ thaiairways.com / Thai Airways โมบายแอปพลิเคชัน และ THAI Contact Center โทรศัพท์ 0-2356-1111 ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง

.....



Thai Airways Confirms Continued Normal Operations



In light of the unrest in certain areas of the Middle East, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) confirms that all flights continue to operate as scheduled.



Currently, THAI does not operate flights to the affected region. For European flight services, THAI is operating on flight paths that avoid the airspace of areas affected by the situation. As a result, flight durations to and from Europe may be slightly extended.



THAI will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation to ensure the safety and continuity of flight operations.



Passengers holding confirmed bookings are advised to remain updated and check flight schedules via the official website at www.thaiairways.com / Thai Airways mobile Application or THAI Contact Center at +66 (0)2-356-1111, available 24 hours.



