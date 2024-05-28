นายกฯ ยันไทยพร้อมช่วยเหลือเหตุสิงคโปร์แอร์ไลน์ตกหลุมอากาศ-ดูแลผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บ





นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า ท่านนายกรัฐมนตรีสาธารณรัฐสิงคโปร์ Mr. Lawrence Wong ได้โทรศัพท์มาขอบคุณรัฐบาลไทยและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องที่ให้การช่วยเหลือเหตุเครื่องบินสิงคโปร์แอร์ไลน์ตกหลุมอากาศเมื่อวันที่ 22 พฤษภาคม ซึ่งผมก็ได้ย้ำว่าไทยพร้อมและยินดีที่จะให้ความช่วยเหลือกรณีนี้ ตลอดจนดูแลผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บที่ยังรักษาตัวในไทยครับ ผมขอส่งคำขอบคุณผ่านไปถึงเจ้าหน้าที่ที่เกี่ยวข้องทุกท่านด้วยครับ เยี่ยมมาก ๆ ชื่นชมครับ



นอกจากนี้ ผมยังได้แสดงความยินดีในโอกาสที่ท่านนายกฯ ได้เข้าดำรงตำแหน่งใหม่ พร้อมเชิญท่านเดินทางมาเยือนไทย ซึ่งท่านก็ได้ตอบรับคำเชิญครับ ไทยและสิงคโปร์เป็นมิตรประเทศที่มีความสัมพันธ์กันมายาวนาน ปีหน้าก็จะครบรอบ 60 ปี เชื่อว่าจะมีโอกาสในการพัฒนาความสัมพันธ์และความร่วมมือกันอีกหลายด้านครับ



This morning, H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, called me to express appreciation to the Thai Government and relevant authorities in providing assistance and support to passengers and crews from the recent Singapore Airlines flight that took an emergency landing in Thailand. I reiterated our readiness to provide assistance and support to those still recuperating in Thailand.



I also congratulated Mr. Wong upon his recent assumption of office and extended an invitation for him to pay an official visit to the Kingdom, to which he hoped to do so to introduce himself in the near future, to further strengthen our relations and cooperation. Next year would also be an auspicious occasion as we will celebrate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.

