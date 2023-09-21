'เศรษฐา'โพสต์รู้สึกยินดีและเป็นเกียรติได้ร่วมงานเลี้ยงรับรองที่สภาธุรกิจสหรัฐ-อาเซียน





นายเศรษฐา ทวีสิน นายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการคลัง โพสต์เฟซบุ๊ก ระบุว่า ยินดีและรู้สึกเป็นเกียรติที่ได้ร่วมงานเลี้ยงรับรองที่สภาธุรกิจสหรัฐ-อาเซียนและหอการค้าสหรัฐฯ ร่วมกันเป็นเจ้าภาพ โดยค่ำคืนนี้เป็นการเน้นย้ำถึงความร่วมมือที่ใกล้ชิดระหว่างภาคเอกชนของไทย 🇹🇭 อาเซียน และ US 🇺🇸 ครับ



ในบรรดาแขกผู้มีเกียรติจากแวดวงธุรกิจในงานนี้ ผมได้เน้นย้ำว่า 'ถึงเวลาที่จะลงทุนในประเทศไทยให้มากขึ้นแล้ว' ในฐานะรัฐบาลใหม่ที่ได้รับมอบอำนาจจากประชาชนชาวไทย เราให้ความสำคัญสูงสุดกับการเพิ่มขีดความสามารถในการแข่งขันของไทยและทำให้ไทยกลายเป็นแหล่งลงทุนชั้นนำและกลไกขับเคลื่อนเศรษฐกิจในภูมิภาค รัฐบาลได้เตรียมนโยบายหลายประการเพื่อเร่งการเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจ รวมถึงการปรับปรุงและยกเลิกกฎหมายที่เป็นอุปสรรคต่อการดำเนินธุรกิจ การให้บริการรัฐดิจิทัล และกระบวนการและแพ็คเกจสำหรับนักลงทุนต่างชาติที่คล่องตัวและดึงดูดนักลงทุนต่างชาติมากยิ่งขึ้นครับ



นอกจากนี้ ตามที่ผมเน้นย้ำตลอดการประชุม #UNGA78 เศรษฐกิจไทยต้องเติบโตควบคู่ไปกับความยั่งยืน ซึ่งรัฐบาลของผมมุ่งมั่นเต็มที่ที่จะส่งเสริมการเติบโต โดยเร่งดำเนินการตามวาระเศรษฐกิจสีเขียวและการใช้พลังงานสะอาด รวมทั้งบรรลุเป้าหมายความเป็นกลางทางคาร์บอนภายในปี 2593 และลดการปล่อยก๊าซเรือนกระจกให้เหลือ 0 ภายในปี 2608



ในฐานะอดีตนักธุรกิจ ผมเชื่อมั่นเต็มที่ว่านโยบายทางเศรษฐกิจที่มีเป้าหมายชัดเจนของเราจะขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตและช่วยขยายโอกาสให้แก่ธุรกิจทั้งในประเทศไทย อาเซียน และทั่วโลกครับ



A great honour and pleasure to attend the gala dinner jointly hosted by the @USASEANBusiness Council and the @USChamber of Commerce. This evening celebrates the dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership between the private sectors in 🇹🇭, #ASEAN and 🇺🇸.



Among the esteemed guests from the business community tonight, I shared one key message: 'Now is the time for you to invest more in Thailand'. As a newly elected government with a fresh mandate from the people of Thailand, my Government’s top priority is to ignite Thailand’s competitiveness and reclaim our position as a leading investment destination and engine of growth for the region. We have prepared a myriad number of policies to rev up our efforts, incl. advancing a comprehensive regulatory guillotine, digitization of government services, and a more streamlined process and attractive package for foreign investors.



As I am highlighting throughout #UNGA78, economic development must go hand in hand with sustainability. We are committed to pursuing an inclusive path for growth through accelerating our green economy agenda and energy transition, while doubling our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emission by 2065.



A former member of the business community myself, I am confident that our targeted and tailored economic policies will drive inclusive growth and present vast opportunities for business in Thailand, ASEAN and beyond.

