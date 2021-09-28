"บลิงเคน" หารือ "ดอน" เกี่ยวกับวิกฤติโควิด-19 และ สถานการณ์ความรุนแรงในเมียนมา

วันนี้ (28 ก.ย.) เพจ "U.S. Embassy Bangkok" หรือ สถานทูตสหรัฐฯและสถานกงสุลในประเทศไทย ได้โพสต์ภาพการพบปะหารือระหว่างนายแอนโทนี บลิงเคน รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศสหรัฐและดอน ปรมัตถ์วินัย รองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศของไทย ที่กรุงวอชิงตัน ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา โดยทาง สถานทูตสหรัฐฯ ได้ระบุถ้อยแถลงของนายลิงเคน ส่วนหนึ่งว่า"ผมและรองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศของไทย ดอน ปรมัตถ์วินัย ยืนยันความมุ่งมั่นของประเทศเราต่อพันธไมตรีตามสนธิสัญญาของเรา ซึ่งก่อร่างขึ้นบนความมั่งคั่ง ความมั่นคง และค่านิยมที่เรามีร่วมกัน และยังคงแข็งแกร่งอยู่ทุกวันนี้"นอกจากนี้ทั้ง 2 ยังระบุถึง ความร่วมมือในการต่อสู้กับไว้รัสโควิด-19 อีกทั้งยังต้องการร่วมฟื้นฟูจากการระบาดใหญ่ทั่วโลก ตลอดจนการสนับสนุนด้านสิทธิมนุษยชนซึ่งถือเป็นเสาหลักของคุณค่าร่วมกันระหว่างสองประเทศอีกทั้ง ยังแสดงถึงความกังวลเกี่ยวกับวิกฤตของสภาพภูมิอากาศ และสถานการณ์ในเมียนมาอีกด้วยถ้อยแถลง The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister Don reiterated their commitment to the United States-Thailand treaty alliance, defeating COVID-19 and bolstering the global pandemic recovery, and supporting human rights as a pillar of our shared values. The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister also acknowledged the threat of the climate crisis and reaffirmed the global interest in strengthening climate ambition and promoting sustainable economic growth. Heading into Thailand’s 2022 APEC host year, the two leaders discussed ways to further align goals on trade and investment, connectivity, and sustainable and inclusive growth.The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister expressed concerns regarding the crisis in Burma and resolved to continue working together to ensure implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus and urge the Burmese military to immediately cease the violence and release those unjustly detained.