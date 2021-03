ไปด้วยกันมั้ยจ๊ะ?! เศรษฐีญี่ปุ่นรับสมัครเพื่อนไปดวงจันทร์!

Get your FREE TICKET to the MOON!! 8 crew members wanted. Sign up today! 🚀🌍🌕 #dearMoon https://t.co/P0vEZ6k8Xg — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) March 2, 2021

Sign up for the #dearMoon mission and get your very own personalized card!🚀https://t.co/qWoGPECoOf pic.twitter.com/ru2gDB1pFe— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) March 3, 2021