"น.ส.จพิชญ์ชา วงษ์ชยทองสิริ" Project Manager UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors รับรางวัลเชิดชูเกียรติระดับนานาชาติ จาก International Migrants School Europe ณ กรุงโรม สาธารณรัฐอิตาลี

Project Manager, UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors ได้รับรางวัลเชิดชูเกียรติระดับนานาชาติ จากเพื่อยกย่องความทุ่มเท ความเสียสละ และผลงานอันโดดเด่นในการขับเคลื่อนโครงการซึ่งมีบทบาทสำคัญในการส่งเสริมการศึกษา พัฒนาเยาวชน สร้างภาวะผู้นำ และปลูกฝังวัฒนธรรมแห่งสันติภาพในระดับนานาชาติพิธีมอบรางวัลจัดขึ้นภายในงาน The 9th Graduation Ceremony of International Migrants School Europe (IMSE) ณ โรงแรม Crowne Plaza Rome – Aurelia Antica กรุงโรม สาธารณรัฐอิตาลี ระหว่างวันที่ 27–28 มิถุนายน 2569 โดย ดร.อภินิตา ไชยชนะ ประธานสภาสหพันธ์รักษาสันติภาพ United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) ได้รับเกียรติให้เป็น แขกกิตติมศักดิ์ (Guest of Honor) ของพิธี พร้อมกล่าวปาฐกถาพิเศษ (Keynote Address) และเข้ารับรางวัลเชิดชูเกียรติ เพื่อยกย่องบทบาทในการส่งเสริมการศึกษา การพัฒนาเยาวชน และการสร้างสันติภาพในระดับนานาชาติรางวัลเชิดชูเกียรติที่ น.ส.จพิชญ์ชา วงษ์ชยทองสิริ ได้รับในครั้งนี้ สะท้อนถึงความมุ่งมั่นและความทุ่มเทในการบริหารจัดการและขับเคลื่อนโครงการ UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors ซึ่งมุ่งสร้างเครือข่ายเยาวชนผู้นำแห่งสันติภาพ เปิดโอกาสให้เยาวชนจากหลากหลายประเทศได้พัฒนาศักยภาพด้านภาวะผู้นำ จิตอาสา ความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคม การเคารพในศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ และการอยู่ร่วมกันบนพื้นฐานของความเข้าใจและความหลากหลายทางวัฒนธรรมอีกหนึ่งไฮไลต์สำคัญของงาน คือการแต่งตั้งเยาวชนจาก International Migrants School Europe (IMSE) ให้ดำรงตำแหน่ง UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors อย่างเป็นทางการ เพื่อร่วมเป็นเครือข่ายเยาวชนสันติภาพระดับโลกของ United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) โดยผู้ได้รับการแต่งตั้งจะทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้แทนเยาวชนในการส่งเสริมการศึกษา การสร้างภาวะผู้นำ การดำเนินกิจกรรมด้านมนุษยธรรม การส่งเสริมวัฒนธรรมแห่งสันติภาพ และการสร้างความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศ เพื่อสนับสนุนการบรรลุเป้าหมายการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืนของสหประชาชาติ (Sustainable Development Goals: SDGs)การแต่งตั้งในครั้งนี้ถือเป็นอีกก้าวสำคัญของความร่วมมือระหว่าง UNPKFC และ International Migrants School Europe ในการพัฒนาเครือข่ายผู้นำเยาวชนระดับนานาชาติ พร้อมส่งเสริมการแลกเปลี่ยนองค์ความรู้ ประสบการณ์ และวัฒนธรรมระหว่างประเทศ เพื่อสร้างเยาวชนที่มีคุณธรรม วิสัยทัศน์ และความพร้อมในการเป็นพลังสำคัญของการสร้างสันติภาพและการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืนของประชาคมโลกภายในงาน ดร.อภินิตา ไชยชนะ ได้กล่าวปาฐกถาพิเศษ โดยเน้นย้ำว่า การศึกษาเป็นรากฐานของสันติภาพที่ยั่งยืน และเป็นพลังสำคัญในการสร้าง Positive Peace หรือสันติภาพเชิงบวก ซึ่งตั้งอยู่บนพื้นฐานของความยุติธรรม ความเสมอภาค การเคารพสิทธิมนุษยชน และการเปิดโอกาสให้ทุกคนเข้าถึงการศึกษาอย่างเท่าเทียม พร้อมเชิญชวนให้เยาวชนใช้ความรู้ ความสามารถ และคุณธรรม เป็นพลังแห่งการเปลี่ยนแปลงเพื่อสร้างโลกที่สงบสุขและยั่งยืนนอกจากนี้ ภายในงานยังมีการแต่งตั้ง Dott.ssa Milagros R. Nabur ให้ดำรงตำแหน่ง Country Director, Rome, Italy ของ United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) ซึ่งนับเป็นอีกก้าวสำคัญของการขยายเครือข่ายความร่วมมือด้านการศึกษา มนุษยธรรม และการสร้างสันติภาพของ UNPKFC ในภูมิภาคยุโรป อันจะนำไปสู่การพัฒนาความร่วมมือกับองค์กรและสถาบันการศึกษานานาชาติในอนาคตการได้รับรางวัลเชิดชูเกียรติระดับนานาชาติของ Ms. Japitcha Wongchayathongsiri ในครั้งนี้ ไม่เพียงสะท้อนถึงความสำเร็จของบุคคล หากยังเป็นความภาคภูมิใจของประเทศไทย และเป็นบทพิสูจน์ถึงศักยภาพของคนไทยในการมีบทบาทบนเวทีนานาชาติ ผ่านการขับเคลื่อนภารกิจด้านการศึกษา การพัฒนาเยาวชน งานมนุษยธรรม และการสร้างสันติภาพ ภายใต้พันธกิจของ United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) เพื่อร่วมสร้างโลกที่สงบสุข เป็นธรรม และยั่งยืนสำหรับคนทุกคน#UNPKFC#YoungPeaceAmbassadors#Italy................Ms. Jipitcha Wongchayathongsiri Receives International Recognition Award in RomeMs. Jipitcha Wongchayathongsiri, Project Manager of UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors, has received an International Recognition Award from International Migrants School Europe (IMSE) in recognition of her dedication, commitment, and outstanding contributions to the management and advancement of the UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors Program.The award ceremony was held during The 9th Graduation Ceremony of International Migrants School Europe (IMSE) at the Crowne Plaza Rome – Aurelia Antica Hotel in Rome, Italy, on 27–28 June 2026.The ceremony was honored by the presence of Dr. Aphinita Chaichana, Global President of the United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC), who served as the Guest of Honor and delivered a special Keynote Address emphasizing the vital role of education as a foundation for sustainable peace and the advancement of Positive Peace, based on justice, equality, respect for human rights, and equal access to education.The recognition awarded to Ms. Jipitcha Wongchayathongsiri reflects her strong commitment to the development and advancement of the UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors Program, which seeks to build a global network of young peace leaders and provide opportunities for young people from diverse countries to develop leadership skills, volunteerism, social responsibility, respect for human dignity, and the ability to live together in harmony amid cultural diversity.Another significant highlight of the ceremony was the official appointment of young representatives from International Migrants School Europe (IMSE) as UNPKFC Young Peace Ambassadors. They will become part of an international youth peace network and contribute to promoting education, leadership, humanitarian initiatives, a culture of peace, and international cooperation in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The event also marked the appointment of Dott.ssa Milagros R. Nabur as Country Director, Rome, Italy, of UNPKFC, representing another important step in expanding UNPKFC’s international network and cooperation in the fields of education, humanitarian action, and peacebuilding across Europe.This international recognition is not only a personal achievement for Ms. Jipitcha Wongchayathongsiri, but also a reflection of the potential of Thai people to make meaningful contributions on the international stage through education, youth development, humanitarian work, and peacebuilding.“From a small commitment to a greater force for change—for youth, for peace, and for the future of our world.”