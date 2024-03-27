หวานไม่แผ่ว “เพลง ชนม์ทิดา“ ลงข้อความสุดสวีตถึง “เป๊ก เศรณี” ครบรอบรัก 6 ปี

เป็นคู่ที่ 6 ปีผ่านไปความหวานที่มีให้กันไม่มีแผ่วสำหรับ “เพลง ชนม์ทิดา อัศวเหม” ที่ล่าสุดลงรูปคู่แฟนหนุ่ม “เป๊ก เศรณี ชาญวีรกูล“ แบบสุดหวาน ขอบคุณที่ร่วมทุกข์ร่วมสุข งานนี้มดขึ้นจอเพราะนอกจากข้อความแล้วยังมีการมอบเพลงแทนใจ งานนี้ลุ้นอย่างเดียวว่าจะคุกเข่าขอแต่งงานกันเมื่อไหร่ ซึ่งข้อความสุดหวานระบุ”Celebrating our 6th anniversary with the largest smile.Thank you for being the sun(rise) when my world turns upside down. Thank you for being the warmth during the coldest days. Thank you for being the light during the darkest times. You are my sun, my moon & all of the stars. I Love You so so so so so much. ”( ฉลองครบรอบ 6 ปีของเรา กับยิ้มกว้าง ขอบคุณที่เป็นดั่งดวงอาทิตย์เวลาที่ชีวิตเปลี่ยนไปอย่างสิ้นเชิง ขอบคุณที่เป็นความอบอุ่นในช่วงเวลาที่หนาวเหน็บที่สุด ขอบคุณที่เป็นแสงสว่างในช่วงเวลาที่มืดมิดที่สุด คุณคือพระอาทิตย์ พระจันทร์ และดวงดาวทั้งหมดของฉัน ฉันรักคุณมากๆๆๆๆ )นอกจากนั้นยังมีบทเพลงที่มีเนื้อเพลงภาษาอังกฤษ เพื่อมอบให้สุดที่รักด้วยAt lastMy love has come alongMy lonely days are overAnd life is like a songI found a dream that I could speak toA dream that I can call my ownI found a thrill to press my cheek toA thrill that I’ve never knownYou smiled, you smiledOh, and then the spell was castAnd here we are in HeavenFor you are mine at last