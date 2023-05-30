xs
ภรรยา “เอส กันตพงศ์” โต้ข่าวลือ สามีออกจากรพ.แล้ว

โดย: ผู้จัดการออนไลน์



หลังจากออกจากห้องไอซียู เริ่มมีข่าวดี แต่ล่าสุดข่าวลือก็สะพัดอีกว่า ตอนนี้ “เอส กันตพงศ์ บำรุงรักษ์” ได้ออกจากโรงพยาบาลแล้ว ด้าน “คิตตี้ คริสติน่า” ภรรยา ก็ไม่ปล่อยให้สงสัยกันนาน ได้โพสต์สตอรี่ผ่านอินสตาแกรม ชี้แจงเรื่องดังกล่าว โดยยืนยันว่าสามียังคงรักษาตัวอยู่ที่รพ. และเราก็อยู่เคียงข้างทุกๆ วัน หากมีอะไรเปลี่ยนแปลงจะแจ้งให้ทราบที่นี่หรือการสัมภาษณ์เท่านั้น รวมทั้งจะขอบคุณมากหากไม่มีข่าวลือแบบนี้

“I have heard that there are many rumours that my husband is already released from the hospital , We would really appreciate if there are no rumours like this spread as we already try to update as much as possible to the public , My husband is still in hospital being treated and we are by his side every day , If anything changes it will only be informed here or by proper interview Thank you so much”










