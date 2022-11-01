“มารีญา - วรรณสิงห์” ไม่ไปต่อ ลดสถานะเหลือเพียงเพื่อนสนิท

ทำเอาแฟนๆใจหายเมื่อคู่รักรักษ์โลกกับดูท่าทางว่าจะลดสถานะลงแล้ว โดยล่าสุดต่างฝ่ายต่างโพสต์ข้อความส่อเค้าว่าได้เลิกรากัน จากนี้เป็นเพียงเพื่อนเท่านั้นโดยสิงห์ ได้โพสต์รูปคู่ที่เป็นความทรงจำดีๆพร้อมข้อความว่า“ Willow Tree———————Finally, it comes the day.When you have to be on your way.A love born, sheltering a stormOf course, you were never meant to stay.Been around the world,just to search for a home.You helped me know it was real,that place I could call my own.The world was so big,I was on my way to the top.But all I ever wanted,was a reason to stop.If you ever find your way back to me,marry me underneath a willow tree.We'll spend our sixty years togetherunderneath that tree we both remember.Finally, it comes the day.You go find yourself, darling. Everything will be okay.This pain will one day be over,but this love doesn't end, even if we are not together.I know you cry alone too,I know you don't want to go.But I guess that's just life,I guess someday we'll know.The world is so big,so much to see, so much to do.For a short while, love,I'm happy my entire world was you.The world is so big,so much to see, so much to do.For a short while, love,I'm happy my entire world was you.If we ever make it to the end,bury me underneath a willow tree.I will grow a shade, for our kids to shelterUnderneath that tree we both remember:-)31/10/2022***____***ต้นหลิวสุดท้ายก็ถึงเวลาวันที่เธอต้องเดินต่อไปแค่กระท่อมไว้หลบยามฝนมาคงไม่อาจรั้งให้อยู่ตลอดไปเพื่อตามหาบ้านฉันเดินทางไปแสนไกลขอบคุณที่ให้รู้ว่าที่แห่งนั้นรู้สึกอย่างไรโลกแสนกว้างใหญ่ฉันเดินทางไปแสนไกลสุดท้ายต้องการเพียงเหตุผลให้ไม่ต้องเดินอีกต่อไปถ้าวันหนึ่งวันใด เธอหาทางกลับมาเจอใต้ต้นหลิวต้นใหญ่ ฉันจะสวมแหวนบนมือเธออีกห้าหกสิบปี นี่คือที่ของเธอเสมอใต้หลิวนั้น ต้นที่เราเคยพบเจอสุดท้ายก็ถึงเวลาที่ชีวิตเราห่างจากกันไม่เป็นไรนะที่รัก ความเจ็บปวดแค่ชั่วคราวส่วนสายใยอยู่นิรันดร์ไม่ว่าเธออยู่ไหน หันมาต้นหลิวยังอยู่ที่นั่นเมื่อชีวิตดำเนินถึงสักวันหนึ่ง เราคงได้รู้กันโลกแสนกว้างใหญ่มีอีกมากมายให้พบเจอแม้ไม่นาน แต่ฉันดีใจที่ครั้งหนึ่งโลกทั้งใบ ของฉันนั้นคือเธอถ้าวันหนึ่งวันใด เราได้อยู่คู่กันถึงปลายทางใต้ต้นหลิวต้นใหญ่ ให้ฉันนอนดินกลบร่างฉันจะกลายเป็นไม้ใหญ่ ให้ลูกเราพักระหว่างทางใต้ต้นหลิวต้นนั้น ต้นที่รักไม่คยจืดจาง#mariawannaAfter all this time?Always.@marialynnehren”ทางด้าน มารีญา ก็โพสต์รูปคู่พร้อมข้อความสั้นๆว่าทางด้านแฟนๆต่างส่งกำลังใจให้กับทั้งคู่กันอย่างท่วมท้นทีเดียว