หิมะอลาสก้าละลาย ‘ล่ามจีนที่สวยที่สุดในปฐพี’ ขโมยซีนงานประชุมสุดยอดฯ

Her power! Chinese translator Zhang Jing has earned a lot of fans for "showing the elegant demeanor of China's diplomats in the new era" at the high-level China-US meeting in Alaska on Fri, leading to applause for the Chinese female diplomatic personnel. https://t.co/wd7TWWvijd pic.twitter.com/mh98LXen6i— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 21, 2021