นาทีช็อก! รถรางเบรกแตกพุ่งเข้าโค้งในรัสเซีย ผู้โดยสารกระเด็นตาย 1 เจ็บนับร้อย (ชมคลิป)

❗️WARNING! Passengers Thrown From "Out Of Control" Tram In Russia



A brake failure on the public transport caused it to take a bend at high speed before it ploughed into another tram further along the line in Kemerovo, Siberia.



Bodies flew from the speeding train, across a road… pic.twitter.com/PIGOSEs3o1— RT_India (@RT_India_news) June 6, 2024