แอตแลนตาเดือด! เกิดการประท้วงรุนแรง แค้น ตร.สหรัฐฯ ยิงนักเคลื่อนไหวเสียชีวิต (ชมคลิป)

In addition to smashing up businesses, cars & the ATL Police Foundation, far-left extremists came with arson supplies to set an @Atlanta_Police vehicle on fire. The riot was organized as revenge for their gunman dying in a shootout at the autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/NGcqZmKO9t— Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023