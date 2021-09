ละเมิดเสรีภาพ!กลุ่มครูเดินขบวนในนิวยอร์กต้านบังคับฉีดวัคซีนโควิด ด่า'F--kไบเดน'(ชมคลิป)

#happeningnow on the Brooklyn Bridge in NYC , protesters against the mandatory shot chant " F@CK JOE BIDEN " #JoeBiden #VaccinePassports #NYC pic.twitter.com/MgVRSfUl8D

Protesters against the mandatory shot take over the Brooklyn pier and chant " F$CK JOE BIDEN " #NYC #JoeBiden #VaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/Dsuo94JLkK

Massive crowd gathers at Foley Square in NYC for a protest against the mandatory shot. Today in NYC the mandatory shot law came in to effect for some businesses.

The chant

" SAVE NY , SAVE NY " #VaccinePassports #NewYorkCity #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zIUdhzbpVq